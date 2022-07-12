Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.66 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.82. The company had a trading volume of 82,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,807. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,096. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,436.

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.05.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

