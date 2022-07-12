Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.