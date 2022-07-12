Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.64. Paya shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 814 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Paya by 0.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paya by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paya by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

