Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.64. Paya shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 814 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.11.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
