Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) COO John B. Gibson Sells 3,132 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 22,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

