Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,987,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.