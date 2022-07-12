Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Ryan Glenn Sells 1,500 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 333,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,543. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

