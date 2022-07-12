PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.08. PBF Energy shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 14,533 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

