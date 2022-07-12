PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.08. PBF Energy shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 14,533 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.
In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.