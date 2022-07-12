PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.43 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a P/E ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -549.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

