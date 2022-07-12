Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Lowered by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,099. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

