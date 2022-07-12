Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 356,737 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for approximately 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

