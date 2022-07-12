Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.67. 10,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,809. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

