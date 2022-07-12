PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.5%.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,622.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

