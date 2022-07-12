Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,355,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after buying an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,108 shares of company stock worth $25,407,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

NYSE:NET opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

