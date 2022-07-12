Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chart Industries worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

