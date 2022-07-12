Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ciena worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Ciena by 919.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

