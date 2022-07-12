Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

