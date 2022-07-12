Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Triumph Bancorp worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

