Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $52.72 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,938 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $52,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

