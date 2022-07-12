Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,391 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Customers Bancorp worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,603,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

