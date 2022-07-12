Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 22,431 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Gray Television worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gray Television by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $14,854,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Gray Television by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $230,335.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

