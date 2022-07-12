Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 29,965 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. Avalara makes up 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,704,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $5,143,329. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

