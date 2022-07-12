Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 77,161 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,161 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after buying an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,374,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,097,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 374,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXNX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

