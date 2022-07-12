Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,074 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after acquiring an additional 828,482 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,895,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

International Game Technology Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.