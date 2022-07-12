Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $225.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($215.00) to €217.00 ($217.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €234.00 ($234.00) to €242.00 ($242.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.