Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $88,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.