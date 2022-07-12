Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

PNE traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.41. The company had a trading volume of 177,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$484.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,037,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,197,529.67. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,052 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,185.04. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,900 shares of company stock valued at $305,357 and sold 533,000 shares valued at $1,015,890.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

