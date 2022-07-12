Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
PNE traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.41. The company had a trading volume of 177,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$484.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
Further Reading
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.