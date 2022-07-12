Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.41. 30,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

