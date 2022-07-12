Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,348. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

