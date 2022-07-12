Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,733,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. 25,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,291. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30.

