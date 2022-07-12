Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.37. 19,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.