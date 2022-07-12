Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $21.37 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. 102,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

