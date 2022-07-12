Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

