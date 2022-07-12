Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 277,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

