Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,756,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

