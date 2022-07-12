Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

