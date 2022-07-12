Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.