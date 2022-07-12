Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

