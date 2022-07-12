Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

PAYX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. 12,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

