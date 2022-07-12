Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. 12,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

