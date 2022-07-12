Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $17.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,691 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 208,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

