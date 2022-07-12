Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

PAGP opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.86 and a beta of 1.74. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

