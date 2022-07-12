Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $496.00.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

