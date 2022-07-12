PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $499,107.91 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $499,107.91 and $51.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.55 or 0.05399575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00244329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00643077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00503621 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,124 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

