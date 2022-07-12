PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider David J. Bonenberger Sells 477 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $12,926.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 3,718,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,935. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
