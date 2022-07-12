PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider David J. Bonenberger Sells 477 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $12,926.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 3,718,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,935. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

