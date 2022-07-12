Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.44

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

