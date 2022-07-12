PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 1589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $483,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,313,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,475,430.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $231,634.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,318. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.78.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

