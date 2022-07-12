Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 182,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $314,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

