Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

