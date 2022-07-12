Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,590 ($18.91) to GBX 1,450 ($17.25) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.43) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($19.80) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.04) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($19.96).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.01) on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 881 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 991.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,099.77. The company has a market cap of £27.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,442.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.