PRW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. 916,217 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

